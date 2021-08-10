For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.28 during the day while it closed the day at $22.93. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Thursday, August 12, 2021, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2021-q2/. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours prior to the earnings call.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 3.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 24.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.39% and lost -2.63% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $44.41 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.21M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 35406456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $34, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.66, while it was recorded at 22.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,047 million, or 18.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,681,798, which is approximately 64.668% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,302,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.19 million in PLTR stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $507.23 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 210,221,557 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 186,201,034 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 45,472,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,949,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,502,528 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 70,425,386 shares during the same period.