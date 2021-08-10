For Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights.

A sum of 12693887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.02M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $8.48 and dropped to a low of $8.35 until finishing in the latest session at $8.44.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.44. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,064 million, or 44.30% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,783,526, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,994,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.35 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $260.47 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 37,786,604 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 78,881,604 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 483,359,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 600,028,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,566,598 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,216,117 shares during the same period.