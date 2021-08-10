For Amcor plc [AMCR], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.82 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Amcor to report fiscal 2021 full year results.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 17 August 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 18 August 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:.

Amcor plc stock is now 0.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $11.825 and lowest of $11.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.76, which means current price is +14.42% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 4916447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 8.66%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,031 million, or 39.70% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 106,862,313, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 96,745,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $662.08 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 60,560,536 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 29,097,612 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 505,207,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,865,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,371,199 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,193,727 shares during the same period.