EQT Corporation [EQT] Is Currently 3.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a high on 08/09/21, posting a 3.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.14. The company report on July 29, 2021 that EQT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivering high performance and enhancing strategic positioning.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8227664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 4.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $7.06 billion, with 279.16 million shares outstanding and 277.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 8227664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 210.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.65, while it was recorded at 18.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $5,290 million, or 74.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,754,759, which is approximately 52.772% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,217,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.63 million in EQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $501.94 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 41,762,724 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 36,229,607 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 198,369,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,361,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,018,546 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,977,926 shares during the same period.