Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is 22.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $39.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Q&A With Enbridge’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

Interview with Pete Sheffield, Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Enbridge.

Enbridge Inc. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.14 billion with the latest information. ENB stock price has been found in the range of $39.105 to $39.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 7112871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 39.39 for the last single week of trading, and 35.76 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 6.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $38,775 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155,526,665, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 67,345,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.46 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 1.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

546 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 53,842,442 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 99,402,530 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 834,901,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,146,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,940,077 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,037,136 shares during the same period.