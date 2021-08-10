Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Revenue clocked in at $169.10 million, up 160.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] traded at a high on 08/09/21, posting a 7.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.58. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Dynavax Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Second quarter 2021 total revenue of $52.8 million, which includes HEPLISAV-B’s highest quarterly revenue to date at $13.7 million.

– Executed multiple commercial supply agreements for CpG 1018® adjuvant with our COVID-19 vaccine collaborators.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4900032 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at 7.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.97%.

The market cap for DVAX stock reached $1.28 billion, with 114.63 million shares outstanding and 113.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 4900032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 22.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 10.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $1,005 million, or 74.50% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 12,604,723, which is approximately 5.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.17 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.07 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 4.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 10,463,613 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,197,742 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 68,112,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,773,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,276,189 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 382,997 shares during the same period.