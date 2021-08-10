DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] moved down -1.22: Why It’s Important

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] price plunged by -1.22 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on August 5, 2021 that DigitalOcean Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Grew 35% to $103.8 million and ARR Increased to $426 million, Up 36% year-over-year.

Net Dollar Retention Rate Increased to 113% and Average Revenue Per Customer Grew 25% year-over-year.

A sum of 5586315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 751.10K shares. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $54.005 and dropped to a low of $51.54 until finishing in the latest session at $53.34.

The one-year DOCN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for DOCN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $58.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DOCN stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

DOCN Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.13, while it was recorded at 56.86 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,689 million, or 43.50% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,757,990, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; AH EQUITY PARTNERS III (PARALLEL), L.L.C., holding 4,904,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.6 million in DOCN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $138.56 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly 51.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 28,683,117 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 48,725 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,936,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,668,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,539,042 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 44,165 shares during the same period.