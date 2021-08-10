Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Stock trading around $58.28 per share: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.32%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Comcast Government Services Awarded Fifth Multimillion Dollar Contract in a Row From Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Agency continues to expand relationship with Comcast Business to modernize and enhance its communications network infrastructure.

Comcast Business announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded another multimillion-dollar contract by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contract, covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 6, represents $76M for up to ten years. Comcast has now won five CEG regions for a total of more than $343M covering 35 states nationwide; the Company was awarded CEG Regions 4 and 5 earlier this month, Region 3 in June 2021 and Region 1 in March 2020.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock rose by 36.14%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.76. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $265.89 billion, with 4.60 billion shares outstanding and 4.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.23M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 12060244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.47, while it was recorded at 58.30 for the last single week of trading, and 53.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.74%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $224,855 million, or 85.80% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,502,357, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.51 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.81 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 1.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,200 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 157,883,801 shares. Additionally, 949 investors decreased positions by around 137,903,836 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 3,562,398,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,858,186,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,118,884 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 7,706,863 shares during the same period.