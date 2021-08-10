Clarivate Plc [CLVT] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] closed the trading session at $23.54 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.23, while the highest price level was $23.61. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Clarivate Announces Private Exchange Offers for Two Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the “Company” or “Clarivate”), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced that Clarivate Science Holdings Corporation, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary (“CSHC”), has commenced a transaction to exchange two series of its outstanding notes as detailed below. In relation to Clarivate’s previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of ProQuest (“ProQuest”), on July 28, 2021, Clarivate received a second request for documents and other information from the Federal Trade Commission (the “FTC”), which is reviewing the Acquisition pursuant to authority under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. In view of the FTC’s second request, on July 28, 2021, Clarivate and the equityholders of ProQuest (collectively, the “Seller Group”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to their Transaction Agreement dated May 15, 2021, extending the outside date for completion of the Acquisition from November 8, 2021 to December 31, 2021, subject to further extension. Although the Company hopes to be in a position to complete the proposed Acquisition in the second half of 2021, the Company and the Seller Group each have the option to extend the new outside date to April 29, 2022.

On June 10, 2021, Clarivate announced that CSHC had priced a private offering of $1.0 billion of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2028 and $1.0 billion of 4.875% senior notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Old Notes”), and announced that it intended to use the net proceeds from the Old Notes offering to finance a portion of the purchase price for the pending Acquisition. The proceeds from the Old Notes offering are currently held in escrow pending completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed by November 8, 2021, or if at any time prior CSHC delivers a written notice that in its reasonable judgment certain conditions, including closing of the Acquisition, will not be satisfied by such date, CSHC would be obligated to redeem all outstanding Old Notes whether or not Clarivate expects the Acquisition to be completed within the timetable contemplated by the Amendment. In connection with the Amendment, Clarivate obtained a $2.0 billion unsecured bridge facility to provide certainty of funds through April 29, 2022 in the event that CSHC becomes obligated to redeem all or any portion of the Old Notes and return such proceeds to holders of the Old Notes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.77 percent and weekly performance of 3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, CLVT reached to a volume of 5942719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CLVT stock trade performance evaluation

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 23.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.16 and a Gross Margin at +41.59. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.87.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.07. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$35,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 30.20%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,508 million, or 75.50% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0.692% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 74,061,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.13 billion in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 28.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 58,959,913 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 37,677,730 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 307,280,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,917,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,585,024 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,763,741 shares during the same period.