BP p.l.c. [BP] is 23.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.51 during the day while it closed the day at $25.28. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Republic Services, Aria Energy and bp Partner on New Renewable Energy Project.

Renewable Natural Gas Facility Begins Operations at South Shelby Landfill.

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) and energy partners Aria Energy and bp (NYSE: BP) announced the startup of a landfill-gas-to-renewable-natural-gas (RNG) project at South Shelby Landfill. The project directly supports Republic’s commitment to send 50 percent more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030.

BP p.l.c. stock has also gained 4.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BP stock has declined by -5.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.75% and gained 23.20% year-on date.

The market cap for BP stock reached $84.94 billion, with 3.38 billion shares outstanding and 3.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 9324277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $32.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.98, while it was recorded at 25.39 for the last single week of trading, and 23.74 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -3.00%.

There are presently around $7,322 million, or 8.80% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,257,468, which is approximately -4.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 17,382,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.44 million in BP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $360.99 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 4.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

477 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 59,887,647 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 40,171,758 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 189,562,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,622,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,488,783 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,903,397 shares during the same period.