bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -58.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] closed the trading session at $18.16 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.11, while the highest price level was $19.58. The company report on August 9, 2021 that bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

– On track to complete planned business separation in 4Q 2021; each company launching with approximately 24 months of runway following separation –.

– Severe genetic disease (SGD) business to scale back operations in Europe to focus on the U.S. market -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.03 percent and weekly performance of -29.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 9405007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $69, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BLUE stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BLUE shares from 76 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.52.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.06. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -40.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.05 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 23.83 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $945 million, or 79.30% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,917,143, which is approximately 29.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,797,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.44 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.41 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly 3.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 13,304,094 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 22,202,701 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 16,518,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,024,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,337,890 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 19,942,310 shares during the same period.