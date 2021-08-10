Berenberg slashes price target on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] – find out why.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] closed the trading session at $7.95 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.83, while the highest price level was $8.01. The company report on August 2, 2021 that CEMEX Joins Two World-Leading Initiatives to Achieve Carbon Neutrality.

The company signs the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment of the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”) and the U.N. Global Compact.

CEMEX also joins The Race to Zero Campaign of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNFCCC”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.77 percent and weekly performance of -1.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, CX reached to a volume of 7036583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,450 million, or 40.30% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 71,535,312, which is approximately 16.89% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 39,986,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.89 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $261.36 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -30.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 88,348,315 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 109,667,414 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 361,746,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,762,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,345,326 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 14,154,976 shares during the same period.