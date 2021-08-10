Berenberg lifts Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] traded at a low on 08/09/21, posting a -46.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.37. The company report on August 10, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXSM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Axsome disclosed on August 9, 2021, that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company claimed it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, but that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05. Based on this news, shares of Axsome fell by 46.5% on the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10860820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for AXSM stock reached $1.02 billion, with 37.43 million shares outstanding and 29.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 353.46K shares, AXSM reached a trading volume of 10860820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

How has AXSM stock performed recently?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.61. With this latest performance, AXSM shares dropped by -58.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.82 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.72, while it was recorded at 45.54 for the last single week of trading, and 66.32 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -54.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.05. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$1,715,010 per employee.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Insider trade positions for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]

There are presently around $613 million, or 62.80% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,603,740, which is approximately -1.414% of the company’s market cap and around 21.47% of the total institutional ownership; IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, holding 2,410,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.98 million in AXSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.49 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 1,359,791 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,028,249 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,014,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,402,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,710 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 239,563 shares during the same period.