Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain 1.15% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] closed the trading session at $21.09 on 08/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.42, while the highest price level was $21.255. The company report on July 31, 2021 that Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 20, 2021 to holders of record on August 10, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.15 percent and weekly performance of 1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 8395705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $28.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,776 million, or 87.00% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 267,746,937, which is approximately -14.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 83,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.65 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 7.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 98,196,236 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 102,934,441 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 783,999,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,129,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,728,891 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,118,197 shares during the same period.