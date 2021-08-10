Argus lifts Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $81.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ATVI, COIN, DIDI, LOTZ INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 777.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.69 billion with the latest information. ATVI stock price has been found in the range of $81.24 to $82.385.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 6058298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $116.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATVI stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ATVI shares from 118 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.82.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.55, while it was recorded at 81.10 for the last single week of trading, and 90.45 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $55,068 million, or 89.50% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,338,962, which is approximately 7.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,122,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.56 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -9.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 685 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 56,568,931 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 50,768,660 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 569,087,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 676,425,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,410,891 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 7,620,217 shares during the same period.