America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Stock trading around $16.40 per share: What’s Next?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] loss -2.21% or -0.37 points to close at $16.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4948736 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that América Móvil Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F on April 28, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

It opened the trading session at $16.75, the shares rose to $16.76 and dropped to $16.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMX points out that the company has recorded 21.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 4948736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 16.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 16.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

114 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 19,056,916 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 47,437,444 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 138,032,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,526,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,450 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 13,935,907 shares during the same period.