Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain 16.15% so far this year. What now?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] traded at a low on 08/06/21, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.18. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Zuora Supports GoPro’s Subscription Program hitting Milestone Moment of Surpassing One Million Subscribers.

GoPro’s subscription service offers customers unlimited cloud storage, premium editing tools, guaranteed camera replacement, exclusive product discounts and more. Zuora has helped power this service since 2016, with a platform that manages recurring transactions, payments, finance and tax support.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1647420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zuora Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $2.01 billion, with 121.35 million shares outstanding and 110.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 965.84K shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 1647420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUO in the course of the last twelve months was 234.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZUO stock performed recently?

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.18 and a Gross Margin at +57.18. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -30.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.30. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] managed to generate an average of -$61,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

There are presently around $1,203 million, or 70.30% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,391,807, which is approximately 9.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,257,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.61 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $84.04 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly 5.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zuora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 12,329,248 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 10,223,802 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 51,826,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,379,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,047,944 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,832 shares during the same period.