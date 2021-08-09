Yelp Inc. [YELP] moved up 5.24: Why It’s Important

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] closed the trading session at $39.15 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.99, while the highest price level was $43.28. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Yelp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Second quarter Net revenue grew 52% year over year to $257 million, resulting in a positive Net income of $4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 473% year over year to a record $64 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.83 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.29K shares, YELP reached to a volume of 3075867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yelp Inc. [YELP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

YELP stock trade performance evaluation

Yelp Inc. [YELP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, YELP shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.12, while it was recorded at 37.16 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.00 and a Gross Margin at +85.82. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.23.

Return on Total Capital for YELP is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.42. Additionally, YELP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] managed to generate an average of -$4,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yelp Inc. [YELP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -5.50%.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,516 million, or 88.60% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,584,077, which is approximately 5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,287,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.29 million in YELP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $201.66 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 6,348,531 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,663,623 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,262,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,274,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,999 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,394,837 shares during the same period.