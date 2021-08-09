why Teradata Corporation [TDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.64

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] traded at a low on 08/06/21, posting a -4.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.29. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues with New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-half 2021.

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage cloud data analytics platform. The announcement follows Steve McMillan’s first year as Teradata President and CEO. He made “cloud-first” a priority within the Company and focused the organization on delivering compelling customer value in the cloud, as well as ensuring that customers can seamlessly migrate and modernize their data analytic ecosystems in the cloud with Teradata to accelerate their digital transformation goals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1698344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradata Corporation stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for TDC stock reached $5.55 billion, with 108.70 million shares outstanding and 108.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TDC reached a trading volume of 1698344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradata Corporation [TDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDC stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TDC stock performed recently?

Teradata Corporation [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 50.01 for the last single week of trading, and 37.14 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $17,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teradata Corporation [TDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 22.05%.

Insider trade positions for Teradata Corporation [TDC]

There are presently around $5,057 million, or 95.30% of TDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,566,688, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,373,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.53 million in TDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $516.38 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 12,247,372 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 22,951,131 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 69,525,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,723,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,535,053 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,209,475 shares during the same period.