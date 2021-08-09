why MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.13

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $7.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that MultiPlan Announces Executive Leadership Transitions.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that long-time MultiPlan executive Dale White, currently President of Payor Markets, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am pleased to announce Dale White’s promotion to COO,” said CEO Mark Tabak. “As demonstrated by our strong Q2 2021 results and by our decision to raise guidance for FY 2021, MultiPlan’s business momentum has continued. Dale has been a driving force of that momentum and of the Company’s growth, through his exceptional leadership and relentless commitment to serving our customers.”.

MultiPlan Corporation represents 655.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.82 billion with the latest information. MPLN stock price has been found in the range of $7.20 to $7.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 2856245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $9.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.51.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now -1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.33. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$260,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $3,878 million, or 84.10% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.05 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $278.38 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 41,342,525 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,477,524 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 474,854,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,674,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,456,303 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,281 shares during the same period.