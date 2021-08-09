why Insulet Corporation [PODD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $284.59

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] slipped around -4.94 points on Friday, while shares priced at $275.51 at the close of the session, down -1.76%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Insulet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 16% Year-Over-Year.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:.

Insulet Corporation stock is now 7.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PODD Stock saw the intraday high of $282.99 and lowest of $255.3821 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 306.46, which means current price is +26.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 538.49K shares, PODD reached a trading volume of 1922112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Insulet Corporation [PODD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $284.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $320, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on PODD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 9.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56.

How has PODD stock performed recently?

Insulet Corporation [PODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, PODD shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.59, while it was recorded at 278.54 for the last single week of trading, and 265.31 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.69 and a Gross Margin at +63.64. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.75.

Return on Total Capital for PODD is now 3.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.30. Additionally, PODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] managed to generate an average of $3,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Insulet Corporation [PODD]

There are presently around $19,195 million, or 98.50% of PODD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,840,992, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,941,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in PODD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.62 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly 0.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 5,874,573 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 4,521,690 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 59,274,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,670,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,079,597 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 855,521 shares during the same period.