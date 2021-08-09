why Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $117.59

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] loss -0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $98.77 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree, Inc. Join Forces Again to Help Military Children Start Strong and Stay Strong for Back-to-school.

The annual Back-to-School Brigade® program from Operation Homefront returns to serve military families across the nation. The national nonprofit has partnered with Dollar Tree for more than a dozen years to collect school supplies and distribute them to military children.

Dollar Tree Inc. represents 233.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.95 billion with the latest information. DLTR stock price has been found in the range of $98.20 to $99.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 1984521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $117.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.52, while it was recorded at 98.84 for the last single week of trading, and 105.49 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.32. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $6,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 450.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 8.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $20,967 million, or 93.70% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,509,101, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,458,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $963.5 million in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 18,193,175 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 18,618,654 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 175,472,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,284,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,281,933 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,517,865 shares during the same period.