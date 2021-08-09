Wall Street Analyst Resumed JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. What else is Wall St. saying

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] loss -13.27% on the last trading session, reaching $39.87 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that JFrog Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Quarterly Revenue Increases 34%Record Quarterly Operating Cash Flow of $19.2 million; Record Free Cash Flow of $18.0 millionCompletes the Acquisition of Vdoo – the Creators of the Product Security Platform – After Quarter End.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

JFrog Ltd. represents 92.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.30 billion with the latest information. FROG stock price has been found in the range of $39.02 to $41.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FROG reached a trading volume of 3447666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $61.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Summit Insights analysts kept a Hold rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

Trading performance analysis for FROG stock

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.01. With this latest performance, FROG shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.24, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 54.58 for the last 200 days.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.71 and a Gross Margin at +80.70. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JFrog Ltd. [FROG] managed to generate an average of -$13,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFrog Ltd. go to -11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JFrog Ltd. [FROG]

There are presently around $2,002 million, or 61.10% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCALE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,697,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.15 million in FROG stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $190.76 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly -20.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 15,700,591 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,297,665 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,207,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,205,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,983,741 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,835,278 shares during the same period.