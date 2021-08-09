Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] loss -0.78% or -1.17 points to close at $149.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1605782 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Second quarter net sales of $2.027 billion increased 65.3%, 60.7% on a constant currency(1) basis.

– Second quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.67; adjusted(1) diluted earnings per share were $1.90.

It opened the trading session at $150.30, the shares rose to $150.625 and dropped to $147.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZBH points out that the company has recorded -6.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ZBH reached to a volume of 1605782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $191.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $165 to $2300. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZBH stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZBH shares from 168 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.68, while it was recorded at 152.82 for the last single week of trading, and 158.23 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of -$6,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 12.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

There are presently around $27,923 million, or 92.50% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,926,199, which is approximately 7.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,912,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.56 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly 13.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 15,923,878 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 13,022,359 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 158,458,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,404,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,935,043 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 490,416 shares during the same period.