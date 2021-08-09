Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.34%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Progyny, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference.

Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

Over the last 12 months, PGNY stock rose by 76.91%. The one-year Progyny Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.24. The average equity rating for PGNY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.90 billion, with 87.40 million shares outstanding and 73.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PGNY stock reached a trading volume of 2989061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progyny Inc. [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 139.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

PGNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.34. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -19.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.27 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.46, while it was recorded at 54.16 for the last single week of trading, and 47.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progyny Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, PGNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of $221,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

PGNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 71.95%.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,454 million, or 81.20% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 14,725,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XIII ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 7,406,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.42 million in PGNY stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $271.75 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 9,506,110 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,221,249 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 56,842,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,569,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,055,716 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 891,072 shares during the same period.