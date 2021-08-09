TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] Revenue clocked in at $264.90 million, down -0.95% YTD: What’s Next?

TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUE] traded at a low on 08/06/21, posting a -20.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.16. The company report on August 6, 2021 that TrueCar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3350453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TrueCar Inc. stands at 6.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for TRUE stock reached $514.80 million, with 123.75 million shares outstanding and 88.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.70K shares, TRUE reached a trading volume of 3350453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $6.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TrueCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for TrueCar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueCar Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRUE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

How has TRUE stock performed recently?

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.91. With this latest performance, TRUE shares dropped by -23.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.58 for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.31 and a Gross Margin at +85.11. TrueCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.12.

Return on Total Capital for TRUE is now -0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.60. Additionally, TRUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] managed to generate an average of -$45,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TrueCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]

There are presently around $390 million, or 87.10% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,626,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 9,418,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.18 million in TRUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.35 million in TRUE stock with ownership of nearly 8.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TrueCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUE] by around 6,509,158 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,323,803 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 83,872,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,705,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,103,827 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,772 shares during the same period.