The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock Resumed by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $391

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] price surged by 3.54 percent to reach at $13.59. The company report on July 30, 2021 that OMERS, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, AXA IM Alts Sign Agreement to Purchase 100% of amedes, a Leading Laboratory Services Provider.

OMERS Infrastructure (37.5%) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management (37.5%) together with AXA IM Alts (25%), have announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of amedes Group (“amedes”), a leading provider of medical diagnostics services in Germany, Belgium and Austria, from current investor Antin Infrastructure Partners.

With a focus on providing specialty medical diagnostic testing, amedes leverages its 75+ laboratories and specialty medicine sites across Germany, Belgium and Austria to support the needs of the healthcare industry through the delivery of quick, accurate and reliable diagnostic services, conducting more than 400,000 analyses per day.Under the consortium’s ownership, amedes will continuously pursue its strategic objectives and further expand its leading market position in integrated specialty diagnostics. As a specialist network, the group will continue to focus on medical excellence, innovation and specialization to address key trends in the healthcare sector. amedes will continue to focus on its proven partnership with physicians and act as an interface between diagnostics and clinical medicine, particularly in gynaecology, endocrinology and fertility medicine. Other growth areas include genetics, rheumatology and oncology.

A sum of 3655764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares reached a high of $398.8599 and dropped to a low of $388.64 until finishing in the latest session at $397.89.

The one-year GS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.46. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $403.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $340, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 732.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.20.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 373.59, while it was recorded at 383.72 for the last single week of trading, and 313.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 20.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97,489 million, or 73.60% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,105,591, which is approximately 1.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,489,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.55 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.37 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 5.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

875 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 16,285,570 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 15,404,327 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 213,324,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,014,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,067,211 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,144,972 shares during the same period.