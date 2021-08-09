The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] is 17.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.46%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Scotiabank will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday August 24, 2021.

Scotiabank Results News Release.

Over the last 12 months, BNS stock rose by 49.98%. The one-year The Bank of Nova Scotia stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.41. The average equity rating for BNS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.23 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BNS stock reached a trading volume of 1619592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $71.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $86, while CIBC kept a Sector Outperform rating on BNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 245.52.

BNS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, BNS shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.37, while it was recorded at 62.58 for the last single week of trading, and 58.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of Nova Scotia Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.02. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $73,673 per employee.

BNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 5.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,288 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 110,398,334, which is approximately -2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 51,890,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.33 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 44,593,987 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 38,970,700 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 489,256,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,821,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,498 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,229 shares during the same period.