Redburn lifts International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] gained 2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $151.06 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that IFF Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Achieves strong double-digit sales growth; Raises full year 2021 sales outlook.

Increases quarterly dividend for twelfth consecutive year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. represents 254.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.86 billion with the latest information. IFF stock price has been found in the range of $147.18 to $151.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, IFF reached a trading volume of 1697869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $158.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $139 to $160, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 75.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for IFF stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.88, while it was recorded at 149.33 for the last single week of trading, and 131.55 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.88. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $26,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 7.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

There are presently around $34,718 million, or 95.40% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,535,498, which is approximately 156.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 24,130,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.91 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly 91.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 115,813,481 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 5,765,428 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 108,248,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,827,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,005,774 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,869 shares during the same period.