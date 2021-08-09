Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] moved up 1.57: Why It’s Important

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.59%. The company report on August 7, 2021 that Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on August 2, 2021 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 15,938 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The award was granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, August 1, 2021, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Over the last 12 months, PBYI stock dropped by -31.60%. The one-year Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.27. The average equity rating for PBYI stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $282.08 million, with 40.48 million shares outstanding and 34.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.08K shares, PBYI stock reached a trading volume of 1641293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $9.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBYI stock. On May 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PBYI shares from 57 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

PBYI Stock Performance Analysis:

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, PBYI shares dropped by -12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Puma Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.51 and a Gross Margin at +82.51. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.65.

Return on Total Capital for PBYI is now -24.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,042.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.04. Additionally, PBYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] managed to generate an average of -$224,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $259 million, or 95.30% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 3,769,795, which is approximately -4.797% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,626,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.75 million in PBYI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.12 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly 4.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 3,805,107 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,779,292 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,950,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,534,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,943 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 780,210 shares during the same period.