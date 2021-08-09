Outfront Media Inc. [REIT] [OUT] Stock trading around $24.96 per share: What’s Next?

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE: OUT] gained 4.00% or 0.96 points to close at $24.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2942748 shares. The company report on August 6, 2021 that OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenues of $341.0 million.

Operating income of $29.1 million.

It opened the trading session at $25.00, the shares rose to $26.14 and dropped to $24.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OUT points out that the company has recorded 24.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, OUT reached to a volume of 2942748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 93.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.71. Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 304.25. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [OUT] managed to generate an average of -$29,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $3,511 million, or 99.20% of OUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,898,633, which is approximately 6.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,248,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.68 million in OUT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $184.67 million in OUT stock with ownership of nearly -32.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) [NYSE:OUT] by around 31,457,230 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 26,788,129 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 82,428,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,673,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,959,147 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,134,532 shares during the same period.