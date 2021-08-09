Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] is -23.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUP] traded at a high on 08/06/21, posting a 5.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.95. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Two Conferences in August.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 10-12, 2021.

HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3015160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at 8.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for OCUP stock reached $58.81 million, with 10.92 million shares outstanding and 10.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, OCUP reached a trading volume of 3015160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50.

How has OCUP stock performed recently?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.86. With this latest performance, OCUP shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.80% of OCUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUP stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 397,036, which is approximately -80.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 119,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in OCUP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.56 million in OCUP stock with ownership of nearly 53.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUP] by around 295,923 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,683,296 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,060,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 918,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,586 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.