NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Revenue clocked in at $5.23 billion, down -21.67% YTD: What’s Next?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] price surged by 3.87 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on July 27, 2021 that NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced that NGL plans to issue its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings press release post-market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by pre-registering here. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on August 10, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5592767.

Forward Looking Statements.

A sum of 1715058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. NGL Energy Partners LP shares reached a high of $1.925 and dropped to a low of $1.81 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

The one-year NGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.06. The average equity rating for NGL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on NGL stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NGL Stock Performance Analysis:

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, NGL shares dropped by -19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2590, while it was recorded at 1.8380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4404 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NGL Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.02 and a Gross Margin at +9.20. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.19.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.28. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$639,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $93 million, or 38.50% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,717,009, which is approximately -1.035% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,492,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.21 million in NGL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.46 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly -9.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 15,617,349 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 18,146,241 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 15,527,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,291,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,034,900 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,911 shares during the same period.