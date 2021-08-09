Needham slashes price target on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] – find out why.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] loss -7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $7.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, announced financial results for its second quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with the continued strength we are seeing in our CATV product sales, which recorded significant year over year and sequential growth to become our largest product type in the second quarter,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we continue to see softness in the datacenter market as we expected, we are delighted to report that we secured two design wins for our 400G products during the second quarter, and expect that increased contribution from our 400G products will drive a recovery in our datacenter business.”.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. represents 28.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.78 million with the latest information. AAOI stock price has been found in the range of $6.85 to $7.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 570.23K shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 1627479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]:

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $22 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AAOI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for AAOI stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, AAOI shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.33. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.91.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -11.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.75. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$21,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

There are presently around $104 million, or 52.40% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,056,142, which is approximately 17.669% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,505,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.77 million in AAOI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.8 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly 9.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 4,096,612 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,425,159 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,990,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,512,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,136,233 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 635,885 shares during the same period.