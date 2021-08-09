Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] is -27.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.67 during the day while it closed the day at $0.61. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. Digital Strategy upgrade and product launch.

Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq:MKD) Digital Strategy upgrade and product launch. At a product upgrade launch ceremony held in Shanghai, MKD signed 4 MOUs involving a product user, a financial institution, an investment fund and a supply chain services provider.

The cooperation will expand the reach to many more SMEs in areas involving supply chain services and finance.

Molecular Data Inc. stock has also gained 3.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MKD stock has declined by -26.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.27% and lost -27.63% year-on date.

The market cap for MKD stock reached $85.59 million, with 116.90 million shares outstanding and 89.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 2064023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

MKD stock trade performance evaluation

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8057, while it was recorded at 0.6014 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0163 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.10% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately -71.667% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 453,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in MKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in MKD stock with ownership of nearly 478.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 979,843 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 21,978,261 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,888,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,069,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,327 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 9,331,296 shares during the same period.