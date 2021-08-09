McAfee Corp. [MCFE] is 83.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.19%. The company report on August 7, 2021 that McAfee Confirms Ex-Dividend Date for Upcoming Special Dividend.

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, confirmed that Nasdaq has established an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2021 with respect to the previously declared and announced one-time special cash dividend of $4.50 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The foregoing clarifies and supersedes the ex-dividend date described in the Company’s press release dated August 3, 2021 announcing the special dividend.

As previously announced, the special dividend is payable on or about August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on August 13, 2021.

The one-year McAfee Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.48. The average equity rating for MCFE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.79 billion, with 162.40 million shares outstanding and 53.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 826.77K shares, MCFE stock reached a trading volume of 3223501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, MCFE shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.57, while it was recorded at 28.84 for the last single week of trading.

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 12.54%.

There are presently around $4,110 million, or 97.20% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 66,587,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 18,852,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.63 million in MCFE stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $174.55 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 12,440,364 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,760,974 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 108,942,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,144,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,449,206 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 9,724,964 shares during the same period.