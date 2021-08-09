Masco Corporation [MAS] gain 10.01% so far this year. What now?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.43 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that BEHR Paint X Zillow Release Color Palette That May Help Homeowners See More Dollar Signs.

Color Collection Based on Hues Identified by Zillow Research to Increase Home Value Potential.

Painting is a cost-effective way to increase the market value of your home and the color you choose could play a significant role. BEHR® Paint and Zillow have partnered to curate a palette of inviting interior paint colors that enhance a buyer’s first impression and could ultimately increase the return on investment (ROI) of the home.

Masco Corporation stock is now 10.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAS Stock saw the intraday high of $61.175 and lowest of $60.315 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.54, which means current price is +16.28% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 1653066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corporation [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $73, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.01, while it was recorded at 60.11 for the last single week of trading, and 57.81 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $14,261 million, or 98.50% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.19 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,778,512 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 17,488,275 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 200,732,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,999,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,588,480 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,561,833 shares during the same period.