Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] Stock trading around $149.89 per share: What’s Next?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.81%.

Over the last 12 months, MMC stock rose by 26.20%. The one-year Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.44. The average equity rating for MMC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.46 billion, with 508.00 million shares outstanding and 506.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MMC stock reached a trading volume of 2065921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $138.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $136, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MMC stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MMC shares from 115 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.62, while it was recorded at 149.61 for the last single week of trading, and 124.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 14.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.15. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $26,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 13.32%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,809 million, or 91.10% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,610,092, which is approximately -0.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,890,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.13 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.1 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 21,066,163 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 15,283,122 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 416,044,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,394,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,311 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,955 shares during the same period.