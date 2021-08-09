Market cap of Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] reaches 1.21B – now what?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.80 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from HOPE (Helping Opioid Prescription Elimination), Showing ZYNRELEF™ Minimizes the Need for Opioids in a Real-World Setting, With 95% of Patients Experiencing an Opioid-free Recovery.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, announced the results from the HOPE Hernia-1 study of ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) in hernia repair surgery have been published online by Pain and Therapy in an article entitled, “Opioid-Free Recovery After Hernia Repair With HTX-011 as the Foundation of a Non-Opioid, Multimodal Analgesia Regimen in a Real-World Setting.” In this study, ZYNRELEF, used with scheduled over-the-counter oral analgesics (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) and a personalized opioid prescription algorithm in a real-world environment, enabled more than 90% of patients to be discharged without an opioid prescription, with no callbacks for pain management and 95% of patients to recover opioid-free.

ZYNRELEF is an extended-release solution of bupivacaine and meloxicam that is indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -44.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.90 and lowest of $11.595 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.40, which means current price is +1.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 1956825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.96, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.41.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -66.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.41. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,019,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

There are presently around $1,076 million, or 92.10% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,648,894, which is approximately -0.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,491,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.2 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $84.22 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 8,585,879 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,426,273 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,165,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,177,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,977 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,500 shares during the same period.