Market cap of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] reaches 28.90B – now what?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] closed the trading session at $114.84 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.81, while the highest price level was $116.4278. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Best Buy Commits up to $10M Investment in Brown Venture Group’s Inaugural Fund.

$50M Fund One of the Largest in the Country Dedicated to BIPOC Tech Entrepreneurs.

Brown Venture Group LLC, a venture capital firm formed to fund Black, Latino and Indigenous technology entrepreneurs, announced that Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has committed up to $10M to its inaugural fund.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.08 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, BBY reached to a volume of 1699609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $125.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $135 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on BBY stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBY shares from 150 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.97, while it was recorded at 114.12 for the last single week of trading, and 113.10 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.99. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $17,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.73.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 9.10%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,938 million, or 81.60% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,804,153, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,989,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in BBY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.59 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 13,230,739 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 16,157,765 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 170,347,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,735,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,940 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,057,698 shares during the same period.