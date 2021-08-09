Market cap of Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] reaches 381.60M – now what?

Benefitfocus Inc. [NASDAQ: BNFT] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 6, 2021 that State of Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds Selects Benefitfocus for Employee Insurance Administration Modernization.

Benefitfocus to fully integrate administration system for 239,000-plus members.

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, announces the award of a contract supporting the State of Wisconsin’s efforts to modernize its insurance administration system for the Department of Employee Trust Funds. The contract was awarded to Benefitfocus after a competitive RFP process to meet the state’s need for “a new, fully-integrated, best-practices-based insurance administration system requiring minimal customizations.”.

A sum of 1986339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 386.08K shares. Benefitfocus Inc. shares reached a high of $11.76 and dropped to a low of $11.37 until finishing in the latest session at $11.56.

The one-year BNFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.93. The average equity rating for BNFT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNFT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNFT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Benefitfocus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Benefitfocus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benefitfocus Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNFT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

BNFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, BNFT shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.28 for Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.58, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benefitfocus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.24 and a Gross Margin at +49.78. Benefitfocus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.06.

Return on Total Capital for BNFT is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -980.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 880.94. Additionally, BNFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] managed to generate an average of -$20,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Benefitfocus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

BNFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Benefitfocus Inc. go to 20.00%.

Benefitfocus Inc. [BNFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311 million, or 84.00% of BNFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNFT stocks are: INDABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,097,800, which is approximately 12.463% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO, holding 3,097,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.8 million in BNFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.43 million in BNFT stock with ownership of nearly 5.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benefitfocus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Benefitfocus Inc. [NASDAQ:BNFT] by around 2,890,256 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,507,148 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,513,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,910,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNFT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 608,430 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 992,335 shares during the same period.