Market Analysts see Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] gained 3.52% or 1.87 points to close at $54.99 with a heavy trading volume of 1641209 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Zions Bancorporation’s Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $125 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, payable August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $54.03, the shares rose to $55.76 and dropped to $54.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZION points out that the company has recorded 15.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 1641209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $60.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 84.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 50.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.38, while it was recorded at 52.94 for the last single week of trading, and 49.74 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.80. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.92.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.92. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $78,942 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $7,536 million, or 85.50% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,755,685, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,828,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.45 million in ZION stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $544.64 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -5.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zions Bancorporation National Association stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 9,399,839 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 7,165,232 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 120,481,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,046,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,179,465 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,351,289 shares during the same period.