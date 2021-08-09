Market Analysts see Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.30 during the day while it closed the day at $10.52. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya Holdings”, “Paya” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Paya’s solid second quarter results continue to build upon the momentum we’ve seen this year across the business,” said Jeff Hack, CEO of Paya. “Strong card volume growth and continued outperformance from our proprietary ACH solution, coupled with the strength we’re seeing in our B2B and Government verticals reinforces our confidence for the remainder of the year. Furthermore, recent partner wins, a strong pipeline of actionable organic and inorganic opportunities and an even stronger balance sheet, position us well to deliver against our growth initiatives over the medium term,” Hack concluded.

Paya Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAYA stock has inclined by 3.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.75% and lost -22.53% year-on date.

The market cap for PAYA stock reached $1.35 billion, with 117.81 million shares outstanding and 65.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, PAYA reached a trading volume of 2013338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $15.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

PAYA stock trade performance evaluation

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, PAYA shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +38.52. Paya Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for PAYA is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.73. Additionally, PAYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] managed to generate an average of -$1,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paya Holdings Inc. go to 26.78%.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,349 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 45,234,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.69% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,682,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.3 million in PAYA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $40.58 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paya Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 42,415,215 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 13,184,639 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 72,609,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,209,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,162,699 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 11,409,868 shares during the same period.