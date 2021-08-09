Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.41 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Philips Genomics Workspace enables integration of the largest-scale FDA-cleared cancer genetic test at NYU Langone Health.

August 3, 2021.

Philips and NYU Langone Health Department of Pathology, a premier NCI (National Cancer Institute) designated comprehensive cancer center, collaborate for genomic processing, interpretation and reporting.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock is now -18.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHG Stock saw the intraday high of $44.52 and lowest of $44.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.23, which means current price is +0.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 933.88K shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 3187476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85.

How has PHG stock performed recently?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.47 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.85, while it was recorded at 45.04 for the last single week of trading, and 53.79 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.42. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $14,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 4,448,123 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 9,494,123 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 59,352,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,294,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,708 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,174,354 shares during the same period.