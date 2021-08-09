Guardant Health Inc. [GH] Is Currently -1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on August 7, 2021 that Guardant Health to Participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced the company will be participating in the upcoming UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

A sum of 1652767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 986.79K shares. Guardant Health Inc. shares reached a high of $117.99 and dropped to a low of $111.74 until finishing in the latest session at $114.06.

The one-year GH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for GH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $171.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.51.

GH Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.04, while it was recorded at 113.27 for the last single week of trading, and 133.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardant Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.53 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.51.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -15.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$293,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.60.

GH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 12.60%.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,393 million, or 88.40% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,140,893, which is approximately 6.819% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,700,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.27 million in GH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $704.95 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly -2.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,185,226 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 7,633,005 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 71,296,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,114,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,132 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,058 shares during the same period.