Flowserve Corporation [FLS] moved down -6.27: Why It’s Important

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] closed the trading session at $40.20 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.01, while the highest price level was $42.28. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Flowserve Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second quarter 2021 Reported and Adjusted EPS of 35 and 37 cents, respectively.

Strong bookings increased sequentially and 17.9% year-over-year to $953 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.09 percent and weekly performance of -4.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 737.32K shares, FLS reached to a volume of 1727139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $43.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $38, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLS stock trade performance evaluation

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, FLS shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.79, while it was recorded at 42.20 for the last single week of trading, and 38.61 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.87. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $7,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 13.89%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,064 million, or 96.40% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 14,185,693, which is approximately -28.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,118,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.17 million in FLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $460.21 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 58.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 14,394,666 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 17,331,408 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 94,251,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,977,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,264,027 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 691,322 shares during the same period.