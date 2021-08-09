First BanCorp. [FBP] gain 38.72% so far this year. What now?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] closed the trading session at $12.79 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.50, while the highest price level was $12.88. The company report on August 4, 2021 that First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.72 percent and weekly performance of 5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, FBP reached to a volume of 1625284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16.

FBP stock trade performance evaluation

First BanCorp. [FBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, FBP shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,609 million, or 96.20% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,243,831, which is approximately 3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,029,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.34 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $216.16 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -3.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 23,705,545 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,803,018 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 162,492,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,001,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,591,100 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,722,288 shares during the same period.