Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] closed the trading session at $115.21 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.96, while the highest price level was $115.40. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Edwards Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Results.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights and 2021 Outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.29 percent and weekly performance of 2.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, EW reached to a volume of 1594148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $98 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EW stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 97 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 68.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.99 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.48, while it was recorded at 114.49 for the last single week of trading, and 90.40 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.77.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $55,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 16.11%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,658 million, or 85.20% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,141,450, which is approximately -2.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,468,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.96 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 28,070,671 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 32,122,555 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 448,943,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,136,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,707,881 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,183,935 shares during the same period.