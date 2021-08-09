Curis Inc. [CRIS] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, down -15.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] closed the trading session at $6.94 on 08/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.84, while the highest price level was $7.30. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Curis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Presented positive updated data from Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA) -.

– Clear anticancer activity observed in molecularly-enriched AML/MDS population with spliceosome or FLT3 mutations; 4 of 4 evaluable patients (100%) achieved objective response -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.26 percent and weekly performance of -8.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 1984867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 406.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $561 million, or 91.00% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,140,091, which is approximately -7.365% of the company’s market cap and around 6.23% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.11 million in CRIS stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $39.01 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 90.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 27,540,909 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,850,792 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 42,477,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,869,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,217,692 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,629,393 shares during the same period.