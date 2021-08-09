Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] Revenue clocked in at $1.54 billion, up 61.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: VLRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.42%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Volaris Reports July 2021 Traffic Results: 18% growth versus 2019 and 89.5% Load Factor.

Volaris (the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its July 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In July 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 23.2% and 10.3%, compared to July 2019, respectively. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+23.3%) and internationally (+7.3%), while maintaining a high load factor (89.5%). In July 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, a record month and 16% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Over the last 12 months, VLRS stock rose by 214.47%. The one-year Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.94. The average equity rating for VLRS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 101.19 million shares outstanding and 53.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 788.05K shares, VLRS stock reached a trading volume of 1669042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLRS shares is $20.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLRS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VLRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, VLRS shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.83 and a Gross Margin at -2.55. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLRS is now -6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.74. Additionally, VLRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,482.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] managed to generate an average of -$886,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [VLRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,970 million, or 56.70% of VLRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLRS stocks are: INDIGO LATAM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 139,380,930, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.83% of the total institutional ownership; INDIGO PARTNERS LLC, holding 16,938,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.76 million in VLRS stocks shares; and TEEWINOT CAPITAL ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $122.58 million in VLRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:VLRS] by around 8,875,702 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,109,466 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 183,515,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,501,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLRS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,780 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,351,977 shares during the same period.